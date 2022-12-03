The foreign affairs minister of Bangladesh, AK Abdul Momen, while attending opening ceremony of Silchar-Sylhet Festival in Assam's Silchar on Friday, December 2 evening said that his country respectfully gives shelter to over 1.1 million Rohingya refugees because India gave shelter to millions of Muktijoddhas in 1971.

Momen was accompanied by some MPs of his government, India's minister for culture and tourism G Kishan Reddy, Mizoram Governer K Hari Babu, BJP's former general secretary Ram Madhav, Assam's transport and excise minister Parimal Suklabaidya and other dignitaries at the opening ceremony of the first edition of Silchar-Sylhet Festival in Assam on Friday. The two-day Festival jointly organised by India Foundation and Ministry of Cultural Affairs is taking place in Assam's Silchar town.

Momen said that over one million persecuted Muktijoddhas took shelter in India during their war against Pakistan and they were treated well by India. "We are grateful till today and out of that gratefulness we give shelter to persecuted Rohingyas. But it is sad that in last six years, Myanmar didn't talk to us about the Rohingyas," he said.

He also said that Bangladesh has zero tolerance policy against extremism and terrorism. They are working together with India on this. The relationship between two countries improved after Narendra Modi came to power in India. Both the prime ministers have met 13 times so far.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that India and Bangladesh have similar culture, they speak similar language and there is huge potential for trade and tourism. "In recent years, we have witnessed increase in trade between India and Bangladesh. This year it was recorded 18 billion dollar."

He said that Barak Valley part of Assam is geographically close to Sylhet and this festival will open new possibilities. "Our government is working on development of northeast. We are doing development works in Bangladesh because it is connected to the northeast," he added.

The two-day Silchar-Sylhet Festival will witness some important discussions on improving trade between two countries and common issues like climate change.

Also read : AIUDF chief's statement on Hindu population is well-orchestrated plan between CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Badruddin Ajmal: MP Gaurav Gogoi

Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy said that the possibilities of trade were not explored in past but they are looking forward to a better future. "This festival has brought the policymakers of both the countries together and we can discuss issues here. We are optimistic about organising the second edition of Silchar-Sylhet Festival in Sylhet," he said.

Roy also talked about impact of partition in lives of people. "My grandfather was part of Sylhet municipality but due to partition, they had to leave everything. There are many people like us," he said.

Assam Minister Parimal Suklabaidya talked in Sylheti language in the event. He said that most people in Barak Valley speak in Sylheti and that connects both the countries beautifully.

240 delegates from Bangladesh are attached the event in Silchar. National award winning singer from West Bengal Rupankar Bagchi and some singers from Bangladesh staged their performances on Friday evening.