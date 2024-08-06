The C-130J Hercules military transport jet of the Bangladesh Air Force took off from India's Hindon Airbase around 9 am today, sources told ANI. However, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not on board the aircraft.



Sources reported that the aircraft is flying towards its base in Bangladesh with 7 military personnel in it.

The military jet is reportedly moving towards its base in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Indian security agencies are monitoring it closely.



The former Bangladesh PM has been seeking respite at India's Hindon Airbase as she is awaiting clearances from the UK for her travel, as per India Today. She might extend her stay in the country.

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On August 5, the flight with the callsign AJAX1431 quickly became the most observed flight on the online tracker, Flightradar24.com. The flight was reportedly carrying Sheikh Hasina and her sister, both of whom left Dhaka amid growing unrest in the country.

According to the details on Flightradar24.com, flight AJAX1431 is a Lockheed C-130J Hercules military transport jet operated by the Bangladesh Air Force.

However, Hasina's current location remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.