Banks in India are closed in several states on May 1, including Assam on account of Labour Day, according to the Reserve Bank of India holiday list.

The Reserve Bank of India holiday list indicates total 12 days holiday in the month of May, 2023 including Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

Banks are closed in Assam, Bihar, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Kerala. For other states, banks will function as per regular days.

International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day is a globally celebrated annual event that observes the labourious hardwork of the working classes reported by the International labour movement that takes place on May 1, or the first Monday in May. The day is also called as May day in some countries and is usually marked with a day off.

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