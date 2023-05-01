In a major relief for commercial LPG gas cylinder users, oil marketing companies announced a significant cut in the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders on May 1.

Commercial LPG cooking gas cylinder prices have been reduced by Rs 171.50, according to sources. The new prices come into effect beginning today.

According to the changed prices, 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will presently cost Rs 1856.50 in Delhi. However, prices for domestic cylinders have not changed. The paces of 14.2 kg gas chambers continue as before.

This is the second reduction in the prices of the commercial LPG cylinders wtihin one month.

The prices of a 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinder had been reduced by Rs 91.50 on April 1 by the petroleum and oil marketing companies.

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