In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, Suchana Seth, a 39-year-old CEO of Mindful AI Lab based in Bengaluru, has been charged with the murder of her four-year-old son.

The crime was committed in a service apartment located in North Goa's Candolim area. The discovery was made when housekeeping staff noticed a bloodstain after Seth had checked out of the apartment.

The CEO recognized as one of the top "100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021" and with a fellowship at Harvard University's Berkman Klein Centre, had checked into the hotel on January 6th with her son. After committing the murder using a sharp weapon, Seth arranged for a taxi to travel back to Bengaluru, insisting on road travel despite the hotel staff's suggestion to fly for cost-effectiveness and convenience.



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CCTV footage revealed that Seth left the hotel alone, without her son. When questioned by the police, she initially claimed to have left her son with a friend in Fatorda. However, this story did not hold up under scrutiny.

The police were able to track down the taxi driver and, with the assistance of the Karnataka Police, arrested Seth in Chitradurga district while she was en route to Bengaluru with her son's body concealed in a bag.

The motive behind this heinous act is reported to be Seth's desire to prevent her ex-husband from meeting their child. The child's body has since been recovered by the authorities, and Seth has been charged with murder.

This tragic event has left many in disbelief, given Seth's professional stature and her previous recognition in the field of AI ethics.