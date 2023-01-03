The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress was resumed on January 3 from the national capital after a nine-day year end break.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra -- led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi -- was commenced again from the Hanuman Mandir at Kashmere Gate on the morning of January 3 and by afternoon it will enter Uttar Pradesh.

In a bid to avoid any untoward incident, a huge police force was deployed. However, traffic in several parts of the city were brought to a standstill on the Ring Road.

The Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh for two days and will enter Haryana's Panipat by Thursday evening.

The Yatra which was started on September 7, has so far travelled over 3,000 km and it will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar with the hoisting of the national flag by Gandhi.

Recently, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has advised Rahul Gandhi to follow COVID-19 protocols or else suspend it in the interest of the country.

In this regard, Mandaviya had written a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking them to ensure proper COVID guidelines are being followed in the Bharat Jodo Yatra which has now entered Haryana from Rajasthan.

The health ministry had also stressed the use of masks and sanitisers in the yatra and also asked that only vaccinated people should participate.

"Follow the COVID guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate," the Health Minister said in the letter dated December 20.

"If following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency," the letter further read.

Notably, this development comes amid fresh health concerns triggered by the new wave of COVID in China.

Also read: Kanjhawala case: Accused had borrowed car hours before the incident, says FIR