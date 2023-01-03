The five accused, who have been arrested now, had borrowed the car hours before the incident which occurred around 2 am on December 1, police revealed the same in the Kanjhawala case.

As per the police, the woman who lost her life after she was hit by a car in outer Delhi was dragged 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under the car.

The police further revealed that Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna took a car from their friend Ashutosh and later left the vehicle at his residence in an accidental condition.

As per the FIR, the duo told Ashutosh they had drinks, and that the car met with an accident with the scooter in the Krishan Vihar area.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police is also trying to find out that the other girl was also present at the time of the accident, she was also hurt, why didn't that girl inform the police even after that? Further investigation is going on in this matter.

The 20-year-old girl lost her life after her scooter was hit by a car and her body was dragged for 12 kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday.

After the incident, the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for post-mortem where it was found that the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged around.

Miffed over the incident, a large number of people demonstrated in front of the Sultanpuri police station for hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded to hang the accused.

Besides Kejriwal, Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Women's Commission, has raised a few questions related to law and order while taking a dig at the police.

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