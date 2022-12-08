Bhupendra Patel would be sworn in as the new chief minister of Gujarat on December 12 at 2 pm as told by Gujarat BJP leader CR Patil on Thursday, December 8. This comes after the Gujarat BJP won the Assembly elections by an unprecedented majority.

The oath-taking event will include participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

For the second time, Bhupendra Patel will take the oath of office as Gujarat's chief minister. He had won his first election as the BJP legislative party leader on September 12th, 2021.

"Gujarat CM will take oath at 2 pm on 12th December. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath ceremony," CR Paatil said while addressing a joint press conference with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after the trends suggested BJP's majority in the state, empowering the party to form the government for the seventh time in the state.

"Bhupendra Patel will be the chief minister again," he confirmed.

Patel said that the BJP humbly accepts Gujarat people's mandate while reassuring the public of the party's commitment to public service.

“The election results in Gujarat are very clear. The people have decided to continue on the path of development in Gujarat. We humbly accept the mandate of the people. We have a duty to serve," the Prime Minister said today on December 8. The BJP has won 11 seats so far, leading by 156, according to the latest Electoral Commission developments as of 2pm, a historic win as the party solidifies.

If the BJP wins 156 seats in the state, it would not only break its own record of winning 127 seats in the 2002 general election, but also break the record for the highest number of seats in the 1985 Gujarat legislature.

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