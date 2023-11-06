External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk, in Delhi on Sunday.

Jaishankar welcomed the Bhutan King at the airport with a red carpet reception. Post this meeting, Jaishankar took to platform X to express his satisfaction with the meeting and extend India's support for Bhutan's sustainable transformation under Wangchuk's leadership.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. Wangchuk's visit comes amidst ongoing border dispute discussions between Bhutan and China. Wangchuk arrived in Guwahati on November 3 for an 8-day visit to India, following his previous visit in April, which drew significant attention due to the Doklam issue.

While the boundary discussions are of high importance, Wangchuk's visit is also linked to a project Bhutan plans to initiate on the border with Assam, in Gelephu. The Ministry of External Affairs has stated that this visit will provide an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

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