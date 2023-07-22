In what can be called as the ‘biggest ever seizure’ customs officials at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport seized foreign currency, worth over Rs 10 crore, from three Tajikistan nationals on July 21.

The foreign currency was reportedly concealed inside shoes kept in the luggage.

The accused were intercepted by the officials when they were proceeding to board a flight to Istanbul.

A detailed examination of their baggage resulted in the recovery of foreign currency (USD 7,20,000 and Euro 4,66,200), equivalent to ₹ 10.6 Crore from them, said the statement issued by the customs department.

The foreign currency was seized and further investigation is under progress, it added.

This is the biggest ever case of smuggling of foreign currency through any airport in India, according to the customs department. A juvenile was also among the arrested persons, according to the customs.

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