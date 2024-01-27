In the midst of political upheaval in Bihar, a significant bureaucratic reshuffle occurred on Friday, resulting in the transfer of 79 Indian Police Service (IPS) and 45 Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) officers.

This move comes amid speculations that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which he had left in 2022 to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' with opposition parties.

Among the notable transfers, IPS officer Deepak Ranjan, previously the Superintendent of Police of Jehanabad, has been appointed as the commandant of Bihar Special Armed Police in Bodh Gaya.

Similarly, Ashok Kumar Singh, who served as the Superintendent of Police in Araria, is now the new commandant of Bihar Special Armed Police in Sasaram.



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The political landscape in Bihar has been tumultuous, with former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi hinting at a potential breakdown of the alliance between JD(U) and RJD. Amidst these developments, the state government's notification revealed several key appointments: Sushil Mansingh Khopde, formerly the Additional Director General (Operations) of the Special Task Force, has been named ADG (Prohibition), while Amrit Raj, who was the ADG (Prohibition), has taken over as ADG (Operations).

The administrative overhaul extended beyond the police service, with 22 IAS officers also being transferred. This included five district magistrates (DMs) receiving new assignments. For instance, Patna DM Chandrasekhar Singh became a special secretary in the chief minister's secretariat, and Shirsat Kapil Ashok, previously the IG (prisons), replaced him as the new DM of Patna.

This extensive reshuffle is part of what officials describe as a routine exercise, yet it coincides with a period of intense political speculation and maneuvering in the state.

The changes in the bureaucratic framework are seen as a strategic move in response to the evolving political alliances and power dynamics within Bihar.