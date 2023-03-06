A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 6 arrived at the residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi in connection with the land of jobs scam case.

As per reports, the officials of the CBI were questioning Rabri Devi in connection with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case, which is related to alleged corruption in accepting land in lieu of a job with India Railways.

The development came after Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, last month, had issued a summons to former Union Railway Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, his wife, Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti along with 13 others in connection with an alleged land-for-jobs scam.

The Investigation agency had filed the chargesheet in October last year, against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and the 13 others in the alleged scam.

The CBI in the chargesheet stated that during the investigation, it was found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land and either in their name or in the name of their close relatives.

As per the CBI statement, this land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. Additionally, it was also alleged that the candidates have used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the ministry of railways.

The alleged scam occurred between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister. Apart from the RJD chief, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager.

When the CBI started investigating the case, it came to the fore that the candidates were considered for their engagement without any need for substitutes and there was no urgency for their appointment which was one of the main criteria behind the engagement of substitutes and they joined their duties much later from the approval of their appointment and they were subsequently regularised.

As the investigation went further, several anomalies were found in the applications of the candidates and the documents that were enclosed following which the applications should not have been processed and their engagement should not have been approved but it was done.

Also read: Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Nicobar Islands