Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his nomination papers for reelection to the state legislative council on Tuesday, March 5.

In the presence of several prominent members of the ruling NDA, including his BJP deputies Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and Rajiv Ranjan Singh "Lalan," whom he succeeded as JD(U) national president, Kumar, who is seeking reelection for a fourth term in a row, filed his nomination papers.

In addition to Kumar, JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar and his cabinet colleague Santosh Suman also submitted nomination papers.

The JD(U) had controlled four of these seats, but it has since abandoned its claim to two of them due to a decline in its strength in the legislature.

Other JD(U) members whose mandates were about to expire include Anwar and Kumar as well as Sanjay Kumar Jha, who was just elected to the Rajya Sabha, and Rameshwar Mahto, who was removed.

According to JD(U) sources, incumbent MLC Khalid Anwar was given consideration for a second term in office.

Although Choudhary had stated, "We will contest four seats, leaving one for our partner Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)," the BJP has not yet revealed their candidates. Three of the seats for which elections have been scheduled were held by the BJP.

Two of the remaining seats are held by Ram Chandra Purve, the deputy chairman of the Upper House, and Rabri Devi, the head of the RJD's opposition in the legislative council and a former chief minister.

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