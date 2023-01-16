Several cops were injured after an escort vehicle in the convoy of Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey met with an accident on January 15.

The accident occurred while the Union Minister was on his way from buxar to Patna.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the Minister shared a video of the same wherein he can be seen inspecting the escort vehicle that was overturned in the accident.

''On the way from Buxar to Patna, the car of Koransarai police station in the carcade, has met with an accident in the canal of the road bridge of Dumrao's Mathila-Narayanpur road. Everyone is well by the grace of Lord Shriram. Going to Dumrao Sadar Hospital with the injured policemen and driver,'' he tweeted.

बक्सर से पटना जाने के क्रम में डुमराव के मठीला-नारायणपुर पथ के सड़की पुल के नहर में कारकेड में चल रही क़ोरानसराय थाने की गाड़ी दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई है। प्रभु श्रीराम की कृपा से सभी कुशल हैं। घायल पुलिसकर्मियों एवं चालक को लेकर डुमराव सदर अस्पताल जा रहा हूं। pic.twitter.com/ybTVi6jn5v — Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) January 15, 2023

Following the accident, the police personnel and the driver, with minor injuries, were immediately taken to Dumrao Sadar Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

However, the two other cops with more injuries were shifted to All India Medical Sciences, Patna.

A few days ago, a vehicle carrying Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's mother too met with an accident on National Highway 37 in the Morigaon district.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the accident.

Sarma's mother Mrinalini Devi and brother Diganta Biswa Sarma were travelling from Guwahati to Diphu in Karbi Anglong district to attend a programme when their vehicle was hit on the rear by a speeding SUV in Silsang area.

After the accident, the district police arranged for another vehicle for their return to Guwahati.

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