Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 will hold a grand roadshow in the national capital ahead of BJP's key meeting.

The roadshow will be held from Delhi's Patel Chowk to the NDMC convention center, where the BJP will hold its two-day national executive meeting.

The roadshow is scheduled to commence at 3 PM and is expected to draw a large crowd. Artists from different states are also likely to perform during the roadshow.

Following the roadshow, the BJP will begin its two-day meeting that is likely to endorse an extension of tenure for party national president JP Nadda and deliberate on its strategy for assembly and general elections.

It is worth mentioning that Nadda's three-year term as the national president ends this month and he is likely to lead the party till the 2024 elections Lok Sabha elections are over.

Commenting on the national executive meeting, party general secretary Vinod Tawde said that several important issues facing the country will be discussed at the meeting.

''There will be discussions on political and economic resolutions,'' he said during a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 35 Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of 12 States, Presidents of 37 States, and Union Territories will participate in the meeting.

There will also be a meeting of national office bearers before the meeting which starts at 4 pm where it is expected that proposals which will be presented in the executive will be discussed.

The meeting will start with the presidential speech of party president JP Nadda and will end with PM Modi's address.

Also read: BJP to chart out key strategies during national executive meeting ahead of impending Assembly polls 2023-24