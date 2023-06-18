Around 12 people, including two jawans of the Special Armed Police (SAP), died due to heat stroke as the temperature soared at different places in Bihar and the mercury breached 45 degree Celsius in some places in the last 24 hours.

The official figure has not been confirmed yet by the officials of the Disaster Management Department, as they have been still collecting the details of the death caused due to the extreme heat in the region.

Around six people have died in Rohtas, and one each in Nalanda, Jamui, Gaya and Patna.

The officials have been coordinating with the control rooms of all districts to collect information regarding the death caused by heat stroke.

Further, Patna Meteorological Centre has declared “severe” heat wave in the regions of Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, West Champaran, Rohtas, East Champaran, Sheikhpura, Jamui, Bhojpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, Aurangabad, Khagaria, Banka, Nawada, Nalanda, Siwan and Samastipur.

Heat wave is declared in the plains when the maximum temperature soars up to 40 degree Celsius. A “severe” heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 6.4 degree Celsius above normal.

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