Cyclone Biparjoy that hit the coastal region of Gujarat, left behind a trail of destruction as the cyclonic storm has now weakened into a depression, said the Indian Meteorological Department report.

The weather bulletin on June 17 stated, “The Deep Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy) lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 17th June, 2023 over Southwest Rajasthan adjoining Gujarat and Southeast Pakistan about 130 km northeast of Dholavira, 120 km west northwest of Deesa and 110 km south southwest of Barmer”.

Several parts of Gujarat reported extensive loss to property, houses and financial loss to the state power company due to several power lines getting damaged.

The government now faces immediate challenge of restoring electricity in villages and clearing roads of fallen trees.

\Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

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