At least three persons lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in the Lakari Nabiganj of Bihar's Siwan on January 22, said an official.

Sub-Divisonal Public Grievance Officer in Siwan, Abhishek Chandan said that one of the deceased persons died after consuming spurious liquor while the other one was declared brought dead in the Siwan hospital.

''One person was brought dead and five others are currently being treated at Siwan Hospital. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained which will be declared after the reports of post-mortem,'' reports quoted Sub-Divisional Public Grievance Officer, Abhishek Chandan as saying.

As per reports, the deceased -- Janak Bean alias Janak Prasadand Naresh Bean of the Bala village in Siwan's Nabiganj -- complained of stomach pain in the night and their vision was also impacted, following which they were rushed to the Siwan Saddar Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Reports further claimed that the death toll due to this spurious liquor consumption is likely to be increased.

Earlier, several people lost their lives in the Saran district of Bihar due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

People from Mashrakh, Marhaura, Ishuapur, Amnaur, Tariyya, Baniyapur and Parsa blocks of Saran district lost their lives.

Reacting to the incident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that no compensation would be provided to the families of those who died in Saran after consuming spurious liquor.

Nitish's deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had also alleged that most of the liquor in Bihar comes from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

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