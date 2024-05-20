Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticized the Biju Janata Dal (BJD)-led government in Odisha for widespread corruption, accusing it of fostering various mafias. Addressing a rally in Cuttack on Monday, May 20, PM Modi claimed that the state government has allowed land, sand, coal, and mining mafias to flourish.

During his speech, PM Modi expressed confidence that the people of Odisha will make history by electing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) first Chief Minister in the state. He refuted media speculation about a hung assembly, asserting that the BJP would form the next government in Odisha. "If there is something that BJP has given to Odisha, it has given land mafia, sand mafia, coal mafia, and mining mafia," he stated.

The Prime Minister also criticized the current government for neglecting the needs of Cuttack's residents. He pointed out that despite being surrounded by rivers, Cuttack faces significant drinking water issues. Modi emphasized his commitment to providing water through taps but accused the state government of creating obstacles to this goal.

PM Modi lamented the declining conditions in Odisha, describing the situation as unfortunate for a state with such potential. He urged the people to support the BJP to bring about positive change and address the problems plaguing the state.

Also read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles apprehend active Chin resistance force cadre in Siaha district