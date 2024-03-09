The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sanctioned the candidate list for the impending Legislative Council polls in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The approval comes as part of the party's strategy to fortify its position in the upcoming elections.

As per the list- from Bihar three candidates have been shortlisted with the names of Mangal Pandey, Dr Lal Mohan Gupta and Anamika Singh.



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From Uttar Pradesh- Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Dr Mahendra Kumar Singh, Ashok Katariya, Mohi Beriwal, Dharmendra Singh, Ramtirah Singhal and Santosh Singh.

In Bihar, the ruling party has announced its candidates on 3 out of 11 seats up for contest. Likewise, in Uttar Pradesh, the candidates will fight for 13 MLC seats and the BJP has announced its candidates on 7 seats.

The MLC election in Bihar and UP is scheduled for March 21 and the last date of filing the nomination is March 11.