Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony as the party's national spokesperson.

''National President Jagat Prakash Nada has appointed Anil Antony, National Sécretary as National Spokesperson also of the Bharatiya Janata Party. This appointment comes into immediate effect,'' said an official statement.

In April this year, in a major embarrassment to the Congress party, senior party leader and former Defence Minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony had joined the BJP.

He had resigned from Congress in January after his tweet criticizing the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a flutter in the party.

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