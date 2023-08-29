A female leopard and its two cubs died after coming in contact with live wires that were laid to poach wild boars in Gondia district in Maharashtra.

The incident was reported after a grazer informed forest officials about a foul smell in the Deori forest range of the district.

A search operation was launched immediately that led to the discovery of the carcasses of a leopard and two cubs.

The officials also discovered wires that were allegedly used for poaching at the spot.

Working on a tip-off, forest officials detained eight people from Bhoyartola and Mehtakheda villages and subsequently placed four under arrest.

The four arrested people have confessed their involvement in laying live wires to poach wild boars on the night of August 26, which led to the death of the wild cats.

After completing post-mortem and other formalities, the carcasses were consigned to flames, they said.

A case has been registered against the four under the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Forest Act.

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