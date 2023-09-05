Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi while reacting on the controversy surrounding renaming of India as Bharat by the Union Government said that both 'India' and 'Bharat' names are acceptable and thus takes pride on both the names.

"We accept both 'India' and 'Bharat' names and feel proud on them. The 'I' in ISRO is India, the "I" in IITs is India, the 'I' in IIMs is India, the 'I' in IPS is India. The BJP's politics has stooped so low because they are afraid of the INDIA (opposition) alliance", said Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on row over 'India' name in the Constitution.

The demand to rename India as Bharat by amending the Constitution has intensified and sources said the Centre may bring a resolution to rename India. Meanwhile the Opposition bloc has taken a strong resentment against the government's resolution.

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted on platform X saying, "This change in nomenclature has added a new layer to the evolving discourse on India's official name. So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this 'Union of States' is under assault".

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