Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 19 accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of launching 'Operation Jhaddu' to undermine his party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP intends to apprehend all prominent AAP leaders. The Delhi Chief Minister made these statements at DDU Marg in Delhi, ahead of a planned protest march to the BJP headquarters. Top AAP leaders were in attendance at this rally.

Kejriwal's allegations against the ruling BJP come in the wake of the arrest of his former Personal Assistant, Bibhav Kumar, in relation to an alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Kejriwal also claimed that the BJP plans to freeze the bank accounts of AAP leaders post the 2024 general elections. He stated that neither gold nor money has been confiscated from him, and accused the BJP of orchestrating false cases to get AAP leaders arrested.

In related news, Bibhav Kumar, facing charges in the assault case, has been remanded in police custody for five days by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court. Kumar had previously communicated to the Delhi Police via email that he was willing to cooperate in their investigation into Maliwal's assault claim and requested that they also consider his complaint.

Kumar has filed a counter-complaint against Maliwal, accusing her of 'unauthorised entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbal abuse'.

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