Baijayant Panda, member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been entrusted with a significant role within the party's organizational structure.

As per sources, Panda has been appointed as Lok Sabha election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh while Vinod Tawde has been appointed as election in-charge of Bihar.

It is to be mentioned here that on March 8, 2019, he was appointed as the BJP national vice-president and spokesperson, a decision that was made effective immediately and received approval from then-BJP national president Amit Shah.

This appointment underscores Panda's prominence within the party and his potential influence on its strategies and policies.

His leadership role in Uttar Pradesh is particularly crucial given the state's importance in national elections and the BJP's reliance on strategies such as nationalism, Hindu majoritarianism, and leveraging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, as observed in past electoral approaches.



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Panda's political career includes serving as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, representing the Kendrapara constituency of Odisha, and prior to that, as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

His transition to the BJP came after a period of suspension and subsequent resignation from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) due to alleged anti-party activities. Since joining the BJP, Panda has taken on various responsibilities, including being appointed as Assam’s new in-charge, reflecting his growing stature within the party.

As the BJP continues to be the ruling political party in India, with close ideological ties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), leaders like Baijayant Jay Panda play a critical role in shaping the party's future and its electoral success.

With the consensus among political analysts pointing towards a plausible win for Modi and the BJP in the upcoming elections, Panda's strategic acumen as the election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh will be instrumental in steering the party towards its goals.