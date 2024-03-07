A prominent BJP leader of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, Pramod Kumar Yadav was shot dead on March 7 morning.

According to reports, Pramod Kumar Yadav, a resident of Bodhapur and a member of the BJP district unit, was driving, when some unknown persons on bike signaled him to stop and opened fire.

The incident happened around 10 in the morning. The wounded leader was taken to the district hospital right away, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The police have launched a search operation for the miscreants and a probe has been initiated into the case.

Pramod Yadav ran unsuccessfully for the Malhani seat in the 2012 Assembly elections. A senior cop of Uttar Pradesh police said that the investigations into the matter are under way and the people involved in the incident will be arrested soon.

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