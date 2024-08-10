Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, requested on Friday (9 August) that the CBI look into the murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at RC Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Additionally, he exhorted student communities to demonstrate against the inept reaction from the state administration.

According to Suvendu Adhikari, who posted on social networking site X "The body of the second-year postgraduate student at RG Kar Medical College, found dead inside the Seminar Hall on the third floor of the emergency building under mysterious circumstances, reportedly had injury marks."

"Unconfirmed reports suggest signs of strangulation and traces of seminal fluid. This appears to be a clear case of murder, possibly involving rape. The case should be immediately transferred to the CBI," he added.

Unverified reports indicate seminal fluid residues and symptoms of strangling. This seems to be a blatant murder case that may perhaps involve rape. The CBI should take up the case right away," he continued. He went on to attack the state administration, adding, "The State administration has constituted an 11-member inquiry group, which oddly includes some interns, instead of addressing the situation seriously. It appears that the administration is not treating this issue properly or is attempting to hide its incompetence."

Also read: Kolkata doctor found dead at hospital, autopsy reveals rape before murder



Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy addressed the issue earlier on Friday (9 August), saying, "It has come to my attention that this student is a member of our constituency. I have looked over every paper and looked into the situation. We hope that the accused gets detained and dealt with promptly."

After the postgraduate trainee doctor's body was found, a group of students planned a candlelight march around the city on Friday night.



After the postgraduate trainee doctor's body was found, a group of students planned a candlelight march around the city on Friday night.



She went on to demand a re-postmortem conducted at a central government institution, saying as much. We only ask for this in order to guarantee that she is given justice."Later, the medical student's body was transferred from RC Kar Medical College and Hospital to her home.