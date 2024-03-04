Several BJP leaders including Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda changed their 'X' bio to 'Modi Ka Parivar' after RJD chief Lalu Yadav's 'Parivarvaad' jibe during a public gathering on March 3

During RJD's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, former Bihar CM & RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "What is this Modi?... This Narendra Modi is attacking 'parivaarvaad' these days. First, you should tell why you do not have any children or family. For the people with more children, he (PM Modi) says that it is dynasty politics. You don't have a family...You are not even a Hindu. Every Hindu tonsures their head to mourn their mother's death. Answer why did you not get your hair and beard removed..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent speech in Telangana, responded to RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's comments about his family. This comes in the wake of Yadav's attack on the Prime Minister at the 'Jan Vishwas Rally' in Patna.

Addressing the crowd in Telangana's Adilabad, PM Modi said, 'The leaders of the INDI alliance, mired in corruption, nepotism and appeasement, are getting anxious. When their 'Parivarvad' is questioned, they retort that Modi has no family'. He further added, 'My life is an open book, 140 crore people of the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are Modi's family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one, they also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. They say 'Nene Modi Kutumbam' (I'm Modi family)'.

Even Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state minister Pijush Hazarika changed their bio on X following suit of other BJP leaders.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and minister Pijush Hazarika change their X bio

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