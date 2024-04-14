The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its electoral manifesto titled 'Sankalp Patra,' has committed to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and ensuring peace in the Northeast, apart from other significant electoral assurances.

Unveiled at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday, the 'Sankalp Patra' launch saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The BJP asserts that true gender equality remains elusive without the establishment of a comprehensive legal framework.

According to the manifesto, Article 44 of the Constitution underscores the importance of the Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. The BJP contends that genuine gender equality can only be attained through the adoption of a Uniform Civil Code that guarantees the rights of all women.

The BJP reaffirms its commitment to crafting a Uniform Civil Code that draws from the finest traditions while harmonizing them with contemporary values. Envisaged as a unified legal framework governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption, the UCC is aimed at transcending religious, gender, and caste barriers to ensure equality for all citizens.

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