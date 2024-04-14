In its party manifesto 'Sankalp Patra,' the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pledged to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to grant citizenship to eligible individuals.

Additionally, the manifesto outlines plans to address the long-standing issue of inadequate infrastructure in border areas, which has been a result of neglect by previous administrations.

The BJP acknowledges this oversight and has initiated corrective measures by embarking on projects to construct roads, railways, telecom towers, optical fiber cables, and electricity networks in these regions. The party vows to expedite the development of robust infrastructure along the borders shared with China, Pakistan, and Myanmar. Moreover, the BJP intends to introduce technological advancements to enhance the efficiency of border fencing.

Furthermore, the BJP emphasizes its commitment to bolstering paramilitary forces with cutting-edge equipment and well-trained personnel to combat Left Wing Extremism (LWE) comprehensively. The party asserts that its development initiatives have undermined the false narratives propagated by extremists.

Highlighting its efforts to enhance military coordination and efficiency, the BJP mentions the establishment of the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) position for improved military coordination. Moreover, the party plans to establish military theatre commands to streamline operations further.

Also read: BJP promises 'One Nation One Election, Uniform Civil Code' in the party manifesto 'Sankalp Patra'