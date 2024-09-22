In the recent Monsoon Session of Parliament, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista raised concerns over the non-implementation of the Forest Rights Act (2006) in West Bengal, which he claims has deprived forest villagers in Darjeeling, Terai and Dooars of their land rights. Bista criticized the West Bengal Forest Department for asserting ownership over tea and cinchona garden lands, which were established prior to the department's formation in 1864.

He argued that, despite 77 years of independence, the state government continues a colonial mindset by denying "Parja Patta" land rights to workers in these regions. "Our people have fought four movements for land, and yet the state government claims ownership over ancestral lands," Bista said.

Responding to his appeal, Bista received a letter from Kirti Vardhan Singh, MoS for Environment, confirming that Darjeeling is among the 12 districts identified for potential implementation of the Forest Rights Act. Bista vowed to push for full land rights for forest villagers and tea garden workers, urging the West Bengal government to enforce the law "in letter and spirit."

Also Read: Union Minister Chirag Paswan pledges support for Meghalaya's food processing sector