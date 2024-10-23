BJP MP Raju Bista has strongly condemned the West Bengal government's handling of the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Jaigaon, Alipurduar district. The incident has sparked outrage among the local community and fueled criticisms of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration. Bista expressed deep anger and sorrow over the crime, describing it as yet another glaring example of the government's failure to protect its citizens, particularly vulnerable children.

Local residents are demanding justice for the young victim as the investigation unfolds. While one suspect has reportedly been arrested, two other individuals believed to be involved remain at large. The public’s frustration is compounded by the perceived slow pace of the investigation, with many calling for swift action to bring all the perpetrators to justice.

Bista highlighted a troubling aspect of the case: the West Bengal police's decision to deploy a significant force two kilometers away from the victim's house, effectively blocking opposition party members from meeting the grieving family. Opposition MPs, MLAs, and even local Panchayat members were prevented from offering support, raising questions about the authorities' intentions. "What is the police trying to hide by stopping elected representatives from meeting the family?" Bista asked, suggesting that the police were acting under orders from powerful figures within the state government who were keen on concealing the truth.

The MP accused the Mamata Banerjee-led administration of prioritizing political interests over public safety, contributing to a culture of lawlessness. He pointed to a growing number of crimes against women and children as evidence that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has indirectly supported criminal activities by failing to hold offenders accountable. The ongoing atmosphere of insecurity, he argued, has emboldened criminals to act with impunity.

Bista stressed that ensuring public safety, especially the protection of children, requires a commitment to accountability—something he claimed is sorely lacking in the TMC government. He lamented that no one in the state appears to be safe, whether it is a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital or a young child in Jaigaon.

Calling for justice for the young victim, Bista urged people to unite in demanding accountability from the government. He pledged that despite the restrictions on meeting the family, the pursuit of justice would continue. "We will not rest until justice is served for the victim’s family and the perpetrators are hanged," he declared, vowing to keep a close watch on the case and ensure that the administration is held responsible for its failures.

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