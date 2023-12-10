BJP central observers Sarbananda Sonowal and Arjun Munda have arrived in Raipur from New Delhi, with anticipation surrounding the party's chief minister candidate in Chhattisgarh. These observers are expected to attend a meeting with newly elected legislators to discuss the chief ministerial candidate.

Union health minister and BJP's Chhattisgarh co-incharge, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, has also arrived in Raipur for this meeting. The Bharatiya Janata Party announced its central observers for its recently won states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, amidst suspense over the chief minister's post.

In Rajasthan, the observers are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Pandey and National Secretary General Vinod Tavde.

The responsibility in Madhya Pradesh has been given to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, National President of OBC Morcha K Laxman, and National Secretary Aasha Lakda.

Also read : Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn served legal notices for endorsing tobacco