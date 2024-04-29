Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat, Sambit Patra on April 29 filed his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections.

Apart from Patra, several other key BJP leaders including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani also filed their nomination papers from their respective Lok Sabha seats.

Patra, before heading to file his nomination, took our a mega rally accompanied by supporters. Patra even engaged danced and rejoiced with the people who came out in support of the BJP leader.

On the other hand, Congress has fielded Sucharita Mohanty from Puri seat. Puri will vote on May 25.



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