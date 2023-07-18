Launching a scathing attack on BJP, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on July 18, said that the tyrannical regime of the party is about to end and its days are numbered.

The statement comes after the meeting of the opposition party in Bengaluru where the alliance chose INDIA as its name to take on BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

''Can NDA challenge INDIA? - Smt @MamataOfficial at the Opposition Party Meeting in Bengaluru. The TYRANNICAL REGIME is about to end. @BJP4India

, YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED! tweeted TMC.

INDIA STANDS UNITED!



I - Indian

N - National

D - Developmental

I - Inclusive

A - Alliance



Can NDA challenge INDIA? - Smt @MamataOfficial at the Opposition Party Meeting in Bengaluru.



The TYRANNICAL REGIME is about to end. @BJP4India, YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED! — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 18, 2023

On the other hand, taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The BJP did not get 303 seats by itself. It used the votes of its allies and came to power and then discarded them."

The meeting comes ahead of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) set to hold a meeting of 38 parties in Delhi.

Addressing reporters after the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, Kharge also said the Opposition will fight the 2024 elections unitedly and will come out with flying colours.

On the other hand, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dared the NDA to challenge INDIA.

''The Opposition meeting was constructive and fruitful. Taking a jibe at the NDA. Government has only one job: Buying governments. NDA, can you challenge INDIA,'' the TMC chief while speaking to reporters after the meeting.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that for the past 10 years, he made a complete mess of the country.

“He (PM Modi) got a chance to rule the country for the last ten years. During these ten years, he has made a complete mess of almost every sector in the country,'' Kejriwal said.

He further said that PM Modi has created hatred amongst the people, the economy is in shambles and there is so much inflation, adding, ''So much unemployment in all sectors. Now I think, it is time that the people of this country want to get rid of him, so everyone needs to come together."

Also read: Opposition alliance likely to be named as 'INDIA'