A total of 26 opposition parties met on July 18 to discuss a strategy to take on the ruling BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the name of the alliance is likely to be Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

As per reports, most of the leaders agree on it, however, no final decision has been taken yet.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to announce the name, saying that the Lok Sabha 2024 contest will be between "Team INDIA and Team NDA".

"So 2024 will be. Team INDIA Vs Team NDA. Chak De, INDIA!" she tweeted.

So 2024 will be



Team INDIA

Vs

Team NDA



Chak De, INDIA! — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 18, 2023

On the other hand, taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The BJP did not get 303 seats by itself. It used the votes of its allies and came to power and then discarded them."

The meeting comes ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to hold a meeting of 38 parties in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition meeting and called them an alliance of "corruption and dynasty politics."

While speaking after the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that for the past 10 years, he made a complete mess of the country.

“He (PM Modi) got a chance to rule the country for the last ten years. During these ten years, he has made a complete mess of almost every sector in the country,'' Kejriwal said.

He further said that PM Modi has created hatred amongst the people, the economy is in shambles and there is so much inflation, adding, ''So much unemployment in all sectors. Now I think, it is time that the people of this country want to get rid of him, so everyone needs to come together."

Prior to the meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed the meeting of the opposition in Bengaluru was 'fruitful'.

"Constructive decision will be taken...Today what we discussed, the outcome after this may be good for the people of this country", she added.

Leaders who attended the meeting were Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD Lalu Yadav, along with party leader Manoj Jha, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, DK Shivkumar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, DMK General Secretary D Raja, Former Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, and Former Jammu Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti.

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