A blast was heard in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore on Thursday morning, as reported by Geo TV and confirmed by a Reuters witness.

The incident occurred just a day after Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting multiple terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian strike came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian civilians, mostly Hindus. Wednesday’s operation has escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, raising fears of further conflict.



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