Bomb scare at Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan airport, search operations underway
Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan Airport received a bomb threat on April 12, just hours after a school in Delhi was evacuated following a bomb threat mail.
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Search operations underway at Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan Airport
Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan Airport received a bomb threat on April 12, just hours after a school in Delhi was evacuated following a bomb threat mail.
Police along with bomb detection disposal squad are carrying out search operations in the airport following the threat.
Meanwhile, flights are operating without any disruptions.
Earlier, a private school in Delhi received a bomb threat via a mail following which the premises was evacuated for search operations.
The police are currently carrying out their search inside the school premises.
Further details are awaited.
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