Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan Airport received a bomb threat on April 12, just hours after a school in Delhi was evacuated following a bomb threat mail.

Police along with bomb detection disposal squad are carrying out search operations in the airport following the threat.

Meanwhile, flights are operating without any disruptions.

Earlier, a private school in Delhi received a bomb threat via a mail following which the premises was evacuated for search operations.

The police are currently carrying out their search inside the school premises.

Further details are awaited.

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