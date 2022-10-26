Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider adding pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on Indian currency notes in order to "better the country's economic position."

"Today I appeal to the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The whole country will get blessings if, on currency notes, there is a photo of Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi Ji on one side and Gandhi Ji on another side," Kejriwal said in a statement.

Kejriwal also claimed that he will write to the Centre tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to appeal for it. “We need the almighty's blessings apart from the efforts to settle the economic condition of the country”.

The Indonesian 20,000 rupiah note features Lord Ganesha.

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to a two-year low of USD 528.367 billion in the week ending October 14, a decline of USD 4.5 billion from the previous week.

According to RBI data, the country's foreign exchange reserves were worth USD 532.868 billion the previous week.

According to RBI statistics, India's foreign currency assets, the largest component of its FX reserves, fell by USD 2.828 billion during the week to USD 468.668 billion.

During the week, the value of gold reserves fell by USD 1.5 billion to USD 37.453 billion.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Indian rupee has been falling in recent weeks, reaching new all-time lows as the US dollar has surged against key world currencies.