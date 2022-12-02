Anti-Brahmins slogans on several walls of JNU campus were reported on December 1 threatening Brahmins to leave the JNU campus.

According to reports, the walls in the School of International Studies- II building were vandalized with slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities.

The Vice- Chancellor of JNU has taken a serious note of the defacement of walls and said that such incident will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all.

RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad while condemning the incident accused the left of the vandalisation.

The ABVP in tweet said that ABVP strongly condemns vandalism and abuse.

ABVP condemns the rampant vandalization of academic spaces by communist goons. The communists have written abuses on walls of JNU in School of International Studies- II building.

They have defaced chambers of free thinking professors in order to intimidate them.

The ABVP said that the communists have once again targeted the same female faculty whom they had held hostage for more than 3 days on 8th November 2019.

“We believe that academic spaces must be used for debates and discussion and not for poisoning the society and students community. Hate and abuse has no place in JNU.

The administration must book the perpetrators.”, ABVP said.

Meanwhile, Dean of School of International Studies and Grievances Committee has been asked to inquire and submit a report to the VC at the earliest.