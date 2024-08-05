BSF has issued a high alert along the India-Bangladesh border following the resignation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A senior BSF officer stated that the alert is in response to the law and order situation in Bangladesh.

The Director General of BSF has also arrived in Kolkata.

Earlier today, Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma urged the Central government to prepare a 'Plan B' amid fresh protests in Bangladesh, emphasising that the situation in the country could impact the bordering states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and West Bengal. He stated that the states would be on the front line of the Bangladesh crisis.



Also Read: Bangladesh crisis may impact Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and West Bengal: Pradyot Manikya

While the Indian government issued a travel advisory earlier today urging nationals to avoid travelling to the country until further notice, the former Tipra Motha chairman exalted that the condition in Bangladesh is "quite grave".

Taking to the microblogging site X, Pradyot stated that a "strong anti-India sentiment is growing just like in Maldives in Bangladesh".

He wrote, "Tripura, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Assam will be frontline of anything that occurs there. The government of India must have a plan B in case something happens now or in the future."