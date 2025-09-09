BSF seizes gold worth Rs 5 crore, arrests smuggler near India-Bangla border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized gold worth over Rs 5 crore and apprehended an Indian smuggler near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

According to officials, troops of the 194 Battalion, South Bengal Frontier, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a suspect near the Sunder Border Outpost on September 7. On searching him, BSF personnel recovered 35 gold biscuits concealed around his waist.

The arrested smuggler, identified as a resident of Haritalapara village under Dhantala police station, was subjected to preliminary questioning, during which he provided crucial leads about the network involved in cross-border gold smuggling.



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Both the accused and the seized gold have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further investigation.

BSF officials noted that this is the third major gold seizure in recent days, highlighting the force’s strong intelligence network and vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer of BSF South Bengal Frontier praised the alertness of the troops and reaffirmed the force’s commitment to curbing smuggling and illegal activities in border areas. The officer also appealed to locals to share information on such activities through the “Seema Saathi” helpline, assuring rewards for credible tips and confidentiality for informants.