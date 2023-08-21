In a joint operation of the Border Security Force, Guwahati Frontier with a team of Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB), seized illegal arms, prohibited Yaba tablets, cough syrup and Rs 43.76 lakh cash, according to an official statement.

After receiving reliable input, troops of the 75 BSF battalions along with officials of the NCB Kolkata Zone HQ launched a joint operation on August 20.

It was carried out in a bordering village in the Coochbehar district of West Bengal.

One country-made pistol with two 8mm live rounds, yaba tablets worth ₹ 11 lakh, bottles of prohibited cough syrup worth ₹ 18,680 and ₹ 43.76 lakh in cash were recovered during the operation, according to the official statement.

The seized items are under the custody of NCB for further legal action.



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