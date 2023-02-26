The Border Security Force personnel on February 25 managed to shoot down a drone flying over the Indian territory in Amritsar, Punjab.



According to a BSF press release, the drone was shot along the international border in Punjab.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down near the village of Shahjada in the Amritsar district of Punjab at 2.11 a.m. on Sunday, February 25.



An official statement stated that on February 26, "BSF troops deployed at the border, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone entering Indian territory from Pakistan in the area near Shahjada village of Amritsar district."



During the initial search, the BSF troops found a DJI Matrice, a Chinese-made black drone, partially damaged near Dhussi Bundh, near Shahjada village.



Police and other concerned agencies were informed, and the entire area was cordoned off.



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