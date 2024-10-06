In a significant development for Kalimpong district, Member of Parliament Raju Bista announced the completion of the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL) fiber installation from Siliguri to Kalimpong, which will significantly enhance BSNL’s connectivity in the region. The newly established fiber link is expected to address long-standing internet connectivity issues in Kalimpong, especially during the monsoon season when landslides often disrupt services.

According to Bista, BSNL officers confirmed that the fiber connection has been successfully activated, and services will officially commence on Monday, aligning with the Navaratri festivities. Bista expressed gratitude to PGCIL for granting bandwidth and supporting this much-needed infrastructure upgrade.

BSNL plays a crucial role in providing internet services to essential public and government institutions, including banks, post offices, police stations, and defense establishments. However, frequent disruptions have hampered public and administrative work in the region. With the installation of the PGCIL fiber, these issues are expected to be resolved, ensuring more reliable and stable internet access.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for prioritizing connectivity in our region. This development is a big step forward for the people of Kalimpong, particularly the youth, who can now enjoy faster and more reliable internet speeds," said Bista.

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