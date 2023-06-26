At least 10 people have been killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision between two buses in Ganjam district, Odisha on the night of June 25.

The injured people were rushed to the MKCG Medical College for treatment stated District Magistrate of Ganjam Dibya Jyoti Parida.

"Two buses collided in which 10 people died. The injured were immediately admitted to MKCG Medical College for treatment. Investigation into the case is underway. We are trying to provide all possible help to the injured," said Dibya Jyoti Parida.

It is a developing story and more details are awaited.

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