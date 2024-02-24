Hyderabad businesswoman, Bhogireddy Trisha, was arrested for kidnapping television anchor, Pranav Sistla, after being duped by an impersonator on a matrimonial site, according to Telangana Police. The impersonator reportedly used Pranav's photo on the site and disappeared with Rs 40 lakh from Trisha.

The Managing Director of five startups and her five accomplices were arrested on February 22. The police investigation revealed Trisha had attached an AirTag to Pranav's car to track him. The impersonator, known as Chaitanya Reddy, had asked Trisha for a business investment promising good returns.

After receiving the money, Reddy started avoiding Trisha. Upon realising she had been cheated, Trisha contacted Pranav, who informed her that his photo had been used to create fake accounts. Pranav had previously lodged a complaint with the cyber cell about this impersonation.

Pranav then blocked her phone number. However, the woman, who “appeared to be an intimacy-seeking stalker” planned to kidnap Pranav to “sort out things”, police said.

She reportedly conscripted a colleague in her office to carry out the crime, promising him a sum of Rs 50,000. The accomplice used an Apple AirTag to track the victim's car and monitor his movements. On February 11, a group of people orchestrated by the businesswoman kidnapped the victim, taking him to her office where he was assaulted. The victim, named Pranav, persuaded the woman to let him answer her calls, an opportunity he used to escape. The police are currently investigating the incident.

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