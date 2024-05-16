Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) national general secretary PK Kunjalikutty voiced his opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday, May 16.

He alleged that the enforcement of the CAA amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is a tactic to influence the polls, which he believes is a clear violation of the government's assurance given in the Supreme Court. He urged the election commission to take action against this alleged breach of election guidelines.

Kunjalikutty also revealed that the IUML is considering legal recourse to oppose the CAA implementation. On Wednesday, the Central Government commenced the handover of the first set of citizenship certificates under the CAA rules. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla personally awarded some of these certificates in New Delhi.

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