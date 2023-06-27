The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) will conduct a special audit into the alleged irregularities in the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

As per reports, the development comes after the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on March 24 wrote a letter to the Union Home Ministry in this regard.

Later, on the basis of the letter, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave instructions for a CAG audit.

BJP has alleged that the PWD increased the cost of renovation work at Kejriwal's official residence from Rs 7.62 crore to Rs 33.20 crore without any sanction.

Besides this, Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari had even alleged that Kejriwal has covered his palatial Bungalow with curtains of Rs 1.5 crore.

It has also been alleged that the PWD demolished the old structure without a proper survey report and constructed the new building without getting a new building plan sanctioned.

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