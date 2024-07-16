The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, July 16, issued an interim order preventing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from making derogatory statements about Governor CV Ananda Bose. Justice Krishna Rao passed the order, and the matter is scheduled for further hearing on August 14.

Governor Bose has filed a defamation suit against CM Banerjee and three others following her statements concerning allegations of sexual harassment made by a female staff member of the West Bengal Raj Bhawan against the Governor.

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The court emphasized that the Governor, being a "Constitutional Authority," should not be subjected to personal attacks through social media platforms by the Chief Minister.

The court's order stated, "This court is of the view that in appropriate cases where the statements have been made in a reckless manner to cause injury to the reputation of the plaintiff, the court would be justified in granting an injunction. If at this stage, an interim order is not granted, it would give the defendants free hands to continue making defamatory statements against the plaintiff and continue to tarnish the reputation of the plaintiff."

The court also noted that without an interim order, the Governor would "suffer irreparable loss and injury to his reputation."

Consequently, the defendants are restrained from making any defamatory or incorrect statements against the Governor through publications or social media platforms until August 14.